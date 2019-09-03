Country star ticketed for fishing in Colorado without a license

(CBS)– Country star Dierks Bentley was busted for fishing without a license in Colorado. Bentley tweeted a video where he addresses fellow country musician Luke Bryan and admits he received a ticket for his troubles.

In the video, Bentley is sitting in the passenger seat of a patrol car as the officer sits next to him giving him the citation.

Prior to that, Bentley posted a photo where he appears smiling and holding a fish he caught while fishing at Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista.

“Hey Luke, those fish we caught in the Cottonwood Creek this weekend here in Buena Vista, we probably should get a fishing license next time because I just got pulled over,” Bentley said in the video he tweeted.