CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.

According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time.

An investigation determined that the child belonged to Jolene M. Cooper, 39 of Cortland, and that she had left the child in the car while she went shopping.

Cooper was located inside the store and taken into custody. She has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She was processed and arraigned at the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and was released on her own recognizance.

The child was evaluated by EMT’s and turned over to a family member.