Cortland Police sting finds that students aren’t partying like earlier in semester

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SUNY Cortland campus is doing what it can to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The campus will remain on pause for in-person learning for another two weeks, though the college president said numbers are headed in the right direction.

Enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines has increased in the off-campus community to try and prevent more cases from popping up.

The off-campus student population was a focus for law-enforcement these past few weeks as they tried to stop the spread.

Earlier this month, City of Cortland Police busted a few parties for not following guidelines. They’ve been partnering with SUNY Police to crack down.

But just last weekend, City of Cortland Police went out looking for college parties and didn’t find a single one. The department told NewsChannel 9 it believes most of the off-campus students have left Cortland because of COVID-19.

The college president said that dozens of students are facing discipline after not following guidelines, and now it seems the student body is getting the message.