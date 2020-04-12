Cortland man pleads guilty to exploiting a child under 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – A Cortland man plead guilty Thursday to counts of sexually exploiting a child under five years of age.

According to police, 36 year-old Christopher Perry said that he and a woman named Sarah Gates committed sexual acts on a child in order to take photographs on several occasions in 2017.

Perry with be sentenced on August 18. Each of the three counts he is charged with carries a minimum sentence of 15 years.

Gates is charged with the same offenses and remains innocent until proven guilty.