Corrections officer fired after testing positive for methamphetamine

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, T.X. (AP) A Williamson County corrections officer is out of a job Wednesday after a failed drug test.

In a tweet, Sheriff Robert Chody wrote said the officer tested positive for methamphetamine during a recent drug test.

The Sheriff says there are a great deal of employees who are top notch – and one does not reflect all.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s office public relations officer, the corrections officer was not considered a peace officer and was not honorably discharged.

