Coronavirus Response Live: when will NYS reopen?

(NEWS10) – Coronavirus Response Live is a weekly segment highlighting what is being done across the State of New York to stop the spread of coronavirus. The question on everyone’s mind is when will New York State reopen? The Governor has voiced his concern over opening parts of the state before others to eliminate people moving to a part of the state with relaxed regulations.

Another big issue facing the state is the future of the school system. With schools closed until at least April 29, there is a lot of uncertainty on how schools will make sure students are being educated following state standards.

Coronavirus Response Live airs every Wednesday at 2 p.m.