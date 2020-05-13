Coronavirus Response Live: Reopening NY, renter safety net and nursing home protections

(NEWS10) – This week Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the qualifications that need to be met before certain areas of the state could reopen. Several areas have meet the specifications or are very close. Businesses have been submitting plans to the state on how they could reopen safely.

The Governor also extended renter protections into the summer. Nobody can be evicted from their home for failure to pay rent until August 20.

Cuomo also instituted new guidelines for nursing homes to help keep our most vulnerable population safe. Some of the guidelines include; all nursing home staff must be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and hospitals can’t discharge patients to nursing homes until they test negative for COVID-19. He also says that if a nursing home cannot provide care for an infected individual in their facility they need to be transferred out of the facility.