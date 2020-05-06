Coronavirus Response Live: Nursing Home safety, Unemployment, future of schooling system

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Coronavirus Response Live: Nursing Home safety, Unemployment, future of schooling system

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that early indications note the majority of new cases are older people who are not essential workers, meaning they should be at home most of the time. He also spoke about the concern was the risk of infection for essential workers that went to work and rode public transportation.

Nursing Homes are also a top concern for the state. Former Governor George Pataki calling this week for an independent probe into nursing home policies with several state nursing homes seeing dozens of cases and deaths.

Unemployment continues to be a major issue for a vast number of New Yorkers, including business owners. A labor lawyer speaks on the concerns for employees who could soon be returning to work.

Governor Cuomo also tasked school districts with coming up for a long-term plan for distance education in the event something like the current pandemic happens again.

Coronavirus Response Live is a weekly segment highlighting the issues surrounding coronavirus in New York State.

