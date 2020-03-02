Coronavirus could impact the economy in Monroe County

New York, N.Y. (WROC)- If and when the covid-19 or coronavirus comes to Monroe County, leaders say there’s no question it would take a financial toll.

County executive Adam Bello notes that the coronavirus is already creating supply chain problems in china where the virus originated and the crisis could reach business and consumers here in Monroe County.

“That’s something that we’re looking at very closely,” said Monroe County executive Adam Bello.

The county department of public health has created an informational page to educate the community on the Coronavirus, which can be found here.

Congressman Joe Morelle is pushing for federal funding of up to 8 billion dollars to help state and local governments handle this new health emergency.

“The money will be used to assist local and state government, hopefully accelerating vaccination studies making certain that we aid small business,” said Congressman Joe Morelle, (D) NY 25th District.

In the meantime, Bello says its imperative that Monroe County prepares for the worst-case scenario.

“One of the concerns we would be looking at is if there was an outbreak, all the costs associated with quarantining people, the economic loss of not being able to go to work, daycare costs, the cost of feeding people and providing the services that we as a county government are going to need to provide folks,” said Bello.

The press conference on county preparations came hours before the first confirmed coronavirus case in the state of New York.