Corona forces changes to sports in Rochester

The cancellations and changes happening to sports across the country began happening in Rochester on Thursday.

The biggest event on the near horizon is still on. RIT will host Air Force in a best of three quarterfinal series at the Gene Polisseni Center Friday-Sunday. However, that series will be closed to fans and even media. Only essential game personnel will be permitted.

This policy will be true for all RIT sports events going forward. That includes the outdoor games like lacrosse and baseball.

UPDATE | Statement regarding RIT Athletics home events:https://t.co/2YnE1icF2U pic.twitter.com/Xq3m88OCVh — RIT Athletics (@RITathletics) March 12, 2020

Other events will not continue as planned.

The University of Rochester announced that all spring sports will be canceled as students finish out the semester via online classes. The National Lacrosse League has suspended operations, which means the Rochester Knighthawks will not play for the immediate future.

UPDATE: The @NLL will suspend game play until further notice for the safety and best interest of our fans, players, coaches and staff. #NLL pic.twitter.com/nV7fv5lWqq — NLL (@NLL) March 12, 2020

Like the state hockey championships yesterday, the state quarterfinal basketball games on Saturday will now be closed to fans. Both events are taking place in Buffalo (hockey at the HarborCenter, basketball at Buffalo State College).

So far, there have not been any changes announced for the girls basketball state quarterfinals at Rush-Henrietta High School on Saturday.

The Amerks also canceled their practice on Thursday after the NHL advised all teams to skip morning skates and practices. Both the NHL and AHL have yet to cancel any games.