Corning woman charged with murder

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Brenda Lee McKay, 51, of the city of Corning has been arrested and charged with murder in the second degree.

A joint investigation between the Corning Police Department, New York State Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s office began earlier on Saturday into the death of a 100-year-old resident of Corning.

Gerald C. Early was found unconscious in his home with severe head trauma. He was air-flighted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where he was pronounced dead.

McKay allegedly attacked Early in his home and intentionally caused his death striking him multiple times in the head with a hammer.

McKay was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail where the will await a Sunday morning arraignment on her murder charge.

This is an ongoing investigation.