Corning Inc. donating 150,000 surgical masks to regional hospitals

CORNING, N.Y. — Corning Inc. will be donating 150,000 surgical masks to hospitals in New York, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Virginia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our global teams have been working to help source essential supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19, while also ensuring the health and safety of our employees. Leveraging our supply chain, we were able to source, and donate surgical masks desperately needed to keep frontline medical workers safe,” said Dr. Michael Lappi, chief medical officer.

Donations will be delivered this week to hospitals serving the Southern Tier of New York, including Guthrie, Arnot Ogden, and Cayuga Medical Centers.

“All of us at Arnot Health are profoundly grateful to Corning for their generous donations,” said Jonathan Lawrence, president and chief executive officer of Arnot Health. “Arnot has benefited from our collaborative relationship with Corning since the outset of this crisis. We thank the entire organization for their continued generosity and commitment to our community and healthcare professionals.”

Last week the Corning Incorporated Foundation launched the COVID-19 Unity Response Fund.

This initial $325,000 fund will help meet pressing community needs related to COVID-19 and is open for grant applications from Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler county nonprofit human services agencies.

Information on how to apply for grants can be found here.

“I am sincerely grateful for the community we live in and for those medical professionals risking their lives daily to keep us healthy and to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Wendell Weeks, chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Corning Incorporated. “During this unprecedented time, it’s important to remember we are not alone – we are one community, united and strong, and I am confident we will come together, like we have done countless times before, to overcome this latest challenge.”

