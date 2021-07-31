Cornell University implementing indoor mask requirement

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR) — Cornell University is requiring indoor mask policy for all individuals as of Friday night.

In a statement, the university wrote:

Dear Ithaca and Geneva Campus Communities,

With the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, communities across the country are experiencing increases in positive COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated and vaccinated populations. This increase is also occurring in Tompkins County, where health officials have reported 15 new positive cases today, bringing the total of new positive cases in the county over the past seven days to 59. These cases have been attributed to large indoor gatherings and domestic travel.

As a result, earlier today, Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) issued a health advisory encouraging all local organizations to have employees and patrons wear masks when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. To ensure the safety of our campus and surrounding community, Cornell will comply with the TCHD’s guidance. Effective immediately, all faculty, staff, students and visitors are required to wear masks when inside campus buildings or facilities.

While it may be discouraging that some fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, getting vaccinated remains the most important step you can take to protect yourself and others. The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. We urge all members of the Cornell community who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

MICHAEL KOTLIKOFF, PROVOST; GARY KORETZKY, VICE PROVOST FOR ACADEMIC INTEGRATION; RYAN LOMBARDI, VICE PRESIDENT FOR STUDENT AND CAMPUS LIFE; MARY OPPERMAN, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER