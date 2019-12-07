Cornell tracks down a letter from Conan O’Brien to a famous NY author.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Television host Conan O’Brien gave a shout out to Cornell University after the school tracked down a letter he wrote to famous New York author E.B White.

O’Brien penned the letter to white while in high school and mentioned it on his podcast.

E.B. White was kind enough to respond to my letter. I have this letter framed in my home and I still read it often. pic.twitter.com/ItZ7XIkVse — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 5, 2019

O’Brien also shared a letter White wrote in response. O’Brien said on Twitter, he has it framed in his family home.

White was best known for writing Charlottes Web and Stuart Little. He also co-authored the English Language Style Guide. White was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y. and his archives are housed at Cornell’s Library.