ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of folks enjoyed that beautiful sunshine this afternoon at the Corn Hill Arts Festival!

The event features hundreds of local and regional artists and a chance to explore all the area offers.

Hundreds of people flocked to Adams and Frederick Douglass streets for the festival, with the decades-long community event showcasing more than 350 local and regional artists and a chance to connect with neighbors.

“It’s great! It brings everybody together. Everybody can come out and see people they haven’t seen and just walk around and enjoy the weather,” says Rachel Pauly, Home Sweet Home Rustic Decor owner.

Rachel previously enjoyed the festival as a visitor this year and decided to become a vendor. She tells us it’s meaningful to create those face-to-face relationships with customers.

Rachel says, “It’s so cool to be a part of it now rather than just walking the streets. It’s just great to have people come out and support the businesses.”

Visitors like Nikki Menz from Syracuse spent the day with family.

“I am hanging out with my mom, my aunt, and my sister and her boyfriend… It’s just like fun like you just see all these crafts and all the work people put in.”

Artist Megan Campman is selling her work for the first time this year, specializing in various mediums.

“I do acrylic, sometimes with a mixture of ink and sometimes in chalk pastels, but mainly in acrylics,” says Megan, “I like to show my creations, and I hope I can inspire other people.”

Both vendors, Megan and Rachel, say the event truly helps support local artists.

“I think it brings together everyone. I mean, everyone loves art; there’s all types of different kinds of art,” says Megan.

Rachel adds, “It’s great because you get to put a face to the name of the business and have people come up and talk to you and, you know, make that connection.”

If you couldn’t make it out to the festival yet — there’s still time! The Corn Hill Arts Festival starts again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine, in the historic Corn Hill Neighborhood.