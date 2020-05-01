1  of  75
Closings
Coping with Zoom bomb trauma

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) More and more of us are now using various video apps to stay in touch in the age of Covid-19. One is called Zoom and sometimes, strangers can crash those sessions and leave traumatic results.

Therapist Kara Juszczak with Tree of Hope Counseling was holding a Zoom session when it “bombed” repeatedly with graphic video. She says if this has happened to you, it might be worth reaching out. The effects of something like this could linger and be harmful. 

“So, I was helping to facilitate a support group for a group of people, and we were engaged in a great discussion,” says Juszczak.

Suddenly, pornographic video involving men and children were repeatedly flashed across the screen. 

“So we were all attempting to turn it off, to kick that person out somehow,” she says.

She says people interrupt Zoom meetings to emotionally overwhelm and upset others. “That was pretty well achieved in our meeting because everyone was so disturbed,” adds Juszczak.

She says the encounter was horrible, and had to offer additional counseling in the days after. She is encouraging anyone with this type of experience, to reach out. 


“Just within the scope of trauma, it’s absolutely something that professionals can support and help people process through,” she says

Juszczak says the good news out of this, is that Zoom in the past number of weeks has increased their security significantly. She says her security for that meeting was low, adding to check your settings on Zoom and add a meeting password before hosting. 

