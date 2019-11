ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – November 30 kicked off Small Business Saturday and Cooks World in Rochester showcased its cookware this season while spreading the message of how important it is to support local retailers.

Cooks World is in its 41st year and it’s a family-run store located on Monroe Avenue.

The store was founded by George Wiedemer and his son Chris has been running the store for 25 years now.