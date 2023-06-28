ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A convicted felon has pleaded guilty to new child pornography charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Following a 2011 arrest, prosecutors say 35-year-old Jason Koscielski of Rochester was sentenced to 135 months in prison and 30 years of supervised release for federal charges of distributing child pornography.

Last year, federal officials announced that Koscielski, a convicted felon, was arrested on new child pornography charges.

The US Attorney’s Office says that Koscielski obtained a Tracfone in November of 2021, which was in violation of the terms of his supervised release.

After obtaining the phone, prosecutors say that between November 2 and 16, Koscielski used the phone to send and receive images of child pornography and possessed approximately 476 images. They add that images found on the phone involved children younger than 12 years old.

Also in November of 2021, prosecutors say Koscielski used the phone to exchange sexually explicit photos with a 15-year-old boy.

Koscielski is scheduled to be sentenced on October 24 before Judge Siragusa. He will face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.