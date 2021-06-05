Convicted Chili’s murderer will no longer face death penalty

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Convicted murderer William Wood Jr. will no longer face the death penalty. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty to be dropped.

On September 15, 2018, Wood opened fire inside the Chili’s restaurant on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt, killing two of his former co-workers during an armed robbery. He planned to kill others, but his handgun jammed.

Wood is already serving a sentence of life without parole in New York State for the killings.