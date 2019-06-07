Convicted child molester to receive monetary damages for injuries sustained in prison

An Orleans County pastor and convicted sex offender will receive monetary damages for injuries sustained in Attica Correctional Facility.

In April 2015, Reverend Roy Harriger was sentenced to 15 years in prison for molesting his grandchildren.

Harriger has won a court judgment.

The state must pay him damages for what his attorney calls attacks by the guards during his first week as an inmate at Attica.

A trial will be scheduled for later this year to determine exactly how much money Harriger will receive.

