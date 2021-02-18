Prices at the gas pump impacted by Texas storms

(WSYR-TV) — Since Monday, the national gas price average has increased to 7 cents. The quick 4-day jump in pump prices is a direct result of recent storms in Texas impacting Gulf Coast refineries. According to AAA, the national average is now $2.58.

The situation is similar to when the Gulf area experiences hurricanes. Refineries come offline and until the damage is assessed and operations are back up and running, supply is tight. So until things thaw out and refineries are back up and running, which AAA believes won’t be until early next week, gas prices will be more expensive across the country.

The New York State average is $2.65 – up five cents since Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.61. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages: