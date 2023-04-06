LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that a $26.7 million project to rehabilitate interstate 390 through Livingston County will begin.

Governor Hochul says that the construction of the 13-mile stretch between exit 8 to Town of Geneseo and exit 10 to Town of Avon, will improve travel conditions and enhance safety in the Finger Lakes Region.

“New York State continues to make historic investments in infrastructure that will improve travel, protect our environment and fuel economic growth for all our communities,” Governor Hochul says. “This project will help ensure that a vital access route for motorists in the Finger Lakes Region is ready to meet the challenges of the 21st Century, and keep goods and people on the move throughout this picturesque area for many years to come.”

In addition to improving road conditions, NYS Department of Transportation says that roughly 1,200 willow trees will be planted at key locations on the highway, six acres of land will receive re-landscaping, and small culverts will be rehabilitated along the project’s limits.

The NYSDOT says that the project will be worked on over two construction seasons. They say that the northbound lane is anticipated to be completed this year, and the southbound lane is anticipated to be completed next year.

NYSDOT says that traffic will be reduced to a single lane by the end of April and will be removed later this summer.