Construction complete for new Irondequoit public works building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction is complete for the town of Irondequoit’s new public works building.

The previous building, along with all the equipment inside, was destroyed by a fire on Christmas Eve in 2016.

The new 74,000 square foot facility is on East Ridge Road near the 590/104 interchange.

The building will house a staff of 70 and more than 100 vehicles including snow plows.

“I know three years can seem like an eternity,” David Seely, the Irondequoit Town Supervisor said.

“But this happened under a very narrow window. Our ultimate goal was to be under a new roof by the time we had first snowfall in 2019. We have risen to that occasion and met that challenge.”

The cost of the facility came in at roughly $17 million.