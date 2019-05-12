Connecticut teen arrested after hitting cruiser with stolen car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRIDGEPORT, C.T. (AP) - Police in Connecticut said a 19-year-old intentionally crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser before fleeing.

The Connecticut Post reported that Bridgeport Police officers went after the car on Saturday night after a man reported that it had been stolen in Milford.

Authorities said officers caught up with the stolen car and the driver intentionally hit the police cruiser. The car fled and police continued to chase it before eventually stopping the car at West Avenue and West Liberty Street.

No one was injured.

Authorities saod the driver, Raheem Dashawn Sumra, was taken into custody and faces charges including larceny and reckless driving. It wasn't immediately clear on Sunday whether Sumra has a lawyer.

Police said two juveniles who were also in the car were released to their guardians.