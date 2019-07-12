Connecticut man stabs parents he mistook for intruders

GRANBY, C.T. (WTNH) – A Connecticut man who allegedly stabbed his mother and father in February of 2018 plead guilty on Wednesday on two counts of first-degree assault.

The Hartford Courant reports that on the night of the attack, Christopher Rich, 41, thought he saw intruders at his home and proceeded to go outside and hack at a bush. Rich then went back inside and stabbed his father in the abdomen and mother in the neck.

According to prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre, Rich had been drinking heavily for weeks prior to the stabbing attack.

Public defender John Stawicki said doctors at UConn Health believe acute alcohol withdrawal psychosis caused Rich to enter a psychotic state.

Rich’s father, Guy Rich, said his son had not drank for two days prior to the attack.

Rich was under court order not to contact his parents while the case was pending, but he reached out to apologize to them on Wednesday.

Before pleading guilty, Christopher Rich, 41, faced an attempted murder charge. He now faces a four year prison sentence and five years of probation.

Rich is awaiting his disposition schedule for August 21.