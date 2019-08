ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester staple the Conkey Cruisers has ended its program after eight years.

The group said the area where they cycle has been plagued by drug trafficking and the increase over the last few years has made it almost impossible for them to keep riding.

Founder Theresa Bowick said more than 100 children are enrolled in the Conkey Cruisers program and it’s become unsafe for them.