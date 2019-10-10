Congressional candidate Nate McMurray calls on Chris Collins to return salary

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Democratic congressional candidate Nate McMurray speaks to supporters, in Hamburg N.Y. According to a spokeswoman for McMurray’s Republican opponent, Rep. Chris Collins, Collins has declared victory on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 in their contest to represent their district in the U.S. House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — Nate McMurray, a Democratic candidate running for the congressional seat left by Chris Collins, is calling on Collins to return the salary he’s collected since his indictment in August 2018.

Furthermore, McMurray is asking the sentencing judge to have Collins forfeit his pension.

While calling Collins’ case “inherently tragic” and expressing sympathy for Collins’ family and victims in a press release, McMurray also pointed out that Collins had profited from his deception of voters in his district and deserved to lose his salary as a result.

“Following his guilty plea last week, Mr. Collins has admitted that his actions were in fact illegal; that he knew they were illegal; and that his claims of innocence were false,” McMurray said in a press release. “With his re-election predicated on an admittedly false claim of innocence, I urge that in sentencing, you recognize this fraud on the taxpayers of this nation and the people of New York’s 27th Congressional District and require him, in addition to whatever other penalties you deem appropriate, to repay his salary from the date of his indictment until his resignation and forfeit his taxpayer-funded pension.”

Collins pleaded guilty to two charges: Conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI on October 1.

Each charge Collins pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for January 17.