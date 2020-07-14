1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Congress turns attention to ICE detention facility conditions during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Anna Wiernicki and KXAN

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar) — The House Homeland Security committee is taking a look at how ICE is operating its detention facilities during the pandemic.

Last week, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled that ICE has until mid-July to release migrant children in family detention centers, citing COVID-19 concerns at these facilities.

Advocates say more needs to be done.

New York Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice says thousands of migrants in U.S. custody have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It is clear that ICE and its contractors have not taken this outbreak seriously and have not treated it aggressively enough,” Rice said.

Rice says right now the facilities are crammed and safety measures are left up to the private contractors that operate them.

Damon Hininger, with the private prison company CoreCivic, told lawmakers his company is ensuring the employees and detainees at its 16 detention centers are safe and healthy.

“We suspended in-person visitation in March,” Hininger said. “Our staff are required to wear a mask, and we provide masks to both our staff and detainees in our ice facilities.”

Hininger added that every employee or individual undergoes a temperature check and is screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the facility.

“CoreCivic separately houses from the general population any detainee who tests positive for COVID-19 or who is exposed to a positive case,” Hininger said.

But Rice says that’s not enough. She says ICE instead should pursue alternatives to detention and “release those detainees who pose no threat to communities.”

“It is completely righteous to question ICE’s treatment and response to COVID-19, but let us not go too far,” Louisiana Republican Congressman Clay Higgins said.

Higgins added releasing detainees also risks spreading the virus into the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

