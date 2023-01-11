ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all domestic flights across the United States early Wednesday morning. The transportation agency tweeted that the affected system, known as Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), is used to send out flight hazards and restrictions to pilots.

But early Wednesday, that system experienced an outage. “THE FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time,” the FAA said in an online statement announcing the problem.

American Airlines told ABC News the issue was only causing delays Wednesday morning. At Albany International Airport, five flights had been delayed by 6:30 a.m. Check the airport’s online flight board for updates.

As the agency worked to fix its NOTAM system, the FAA grounded all flights across the nation at about 7:20 a.m. Departures were expected to resume at 9 a.m., they said.

