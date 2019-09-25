Compeer Rochester honors female veterans with photo exhibit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Compeer Rochester, a local non-profit whose goal is to shatter the stigma around mental illness, honored female veterans with a permanent photo exhibit at MCC’s library on Wednesday.

It will serve as a reminder to the larger community about the contributions made by women who served our country.

“As a female that we get recognized for what we have done.. Compeer has become.. to show that we are not invisible, we’re out there, doing everything that our counterpart males do, and at times we have to multitask our daily tasks, but also everything we have to do at home,” said Compeer Female Veteran of the Year, Katherine Quinones.

Compeer Rochester provides services for children, adults and veterans living with mental illness.