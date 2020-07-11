Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing

ST. LOUIS, M.O. (KTVI) – Are you an Animal Crossing fan? You’re not alone.

Now, HighSpeedInternet.com is offering Animal Crossing fans a dream job, getting paid big bucks to play the game.

The company – which tests internet speeds and compares providers – wants to pay someone $1,000 to test their internet connection while playing 50 hours of Animal Crossing.

“We’re looking for kind of an everyday person,” staff researcher Merinda said. “You don’t have to be a professional gamer.”

The Nintendo Switch game and app has exploded in popularity since the pandemic led to lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders across the U.S.

“Due to COVID-19’s impact, Nintendo Switches were sold out for two months, leaving a lot of folks wondering when they could play the new Animal Crossing game,” according to the job post. “With new swimming and diving updates coming this July, along with a constantly shifting environment, fans can find endless replay value with the game. That’s why we want to make the experience a little sweeter for one Animal Crossing fan, and hopefully it’ll make the pandemic pass by just a little easier.”

It’s not the first promotional “dream job” the company has offered – in May, HighSpeedInternet.com offered $1,000 to the lucky gamer who would play Fortnite for 50 hours.

You need to be 18 or older and you must apply online by August 6.