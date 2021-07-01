Community supports local shop after ice cream heist

OGDEN, NY (WROC)- The Ogden police department is looking for suspects after thieves stole tubs of ice cream and supplies from Lugia’s ice cream shop.

Lugia’s Ice Cream has become a staple in the community, serving ice cream and similes since 1995.

“I remember taking weekend trips to Lugia’s cause it was always so exciting and their menu was huge,” said Jenny MacCollum, Brockport Native.

“I always want to come here I like chocolate I always get chocolate milk shakes,” said Antonio Marsocci.

The family-owned business is facing thousand in repairs after thieves broke in ice cream trucks Saturday night.

In security footage 3 suspects can be seen walking into the back parking lot, stealing tubs of ice cream, toppings, and supplies.

Managers say they lost more than just money, as the trucks had been full of supplies for events happening the next day.

‘When you go on that contract and you book what flavors you want and toppings you expect to be on the truck, We pride ourselves to make sure they are on the truck. And when you show up, and you get phone calls and people are upset and then you realize you had no control over it and it was just some kids just being punks let’s call it what it is its just sad,” said Lou Ferrari, Manager Lugia’s Ice Cream.

“That’s a terrible feeling to have or when that product is supposed to be there isn’t on there, they feel that two and all that hard work that they did, not even just us, but our staff that to me makes me even more upset,” said Gia Rumsey, manager.

The security footage was posted to social media were it was shared by over 100 people.

Managers say they have received hundreds of calls and an outpouring of support.

“It’s amazing how many people’s life you touch over an ice cream cone. Here we’re giving away smiles, we give you an ice cream cone and we always get a smile and to us, that’s the world,” said Lou Ferrari, Manager Lugia’s Ice Cream.

“We take pride in what we do and just to know these young punk kids they don’t get that they just think they’re being funny they don’t realize the effect,” said Rumsey.

Police are investigating this incident. Anyone with information can reach out to the Ogden Police department.