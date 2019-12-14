Community shaken after Pennsylvania murder-suicide

(WBRE) – A community is struggling to come to terms with the violent deaths of a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, mother and her young daughter.

State police say the two bodies were found Friday morning around 7 a.m. inside a car in a remote location of Bear Creek Township, the result of a murder-suicide. A daycare teacher said she wishes the mom got help before it was too late.

“There had to been something that she could have held onto that said ‘wait a second, I want to be here tomorrow’,” preschool teacher Cheryl Emmert said.

Emmert is a mother of two who teaches at a daycare. She’s struggling to come up with words after hearing about the death of 31-year-old Christina Tyler and her 5-year-old daughter Olivia.

State police said Tyler killed her daughter before taking her own life.

“You’re given this little, tiny person to take care of. They’re your own. You hope to take them where they need to go,” Emmert said.

The two bodies were found near Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. The search began for the pair after a relative found a suicide note. Olivia was a kindergartner at Bear Creek Community Charter School.

The school released a statement saying: “Losing someone you love is never an easy thing, but losing someone so young with the untapped potential to change our world for the better makes the situation so much more difficult.”

“I think of the children I take care of for eight hours a day as my own children because I have two of my own and I can’t imagine ever anything like that happening to them or even feeling the need to do something like that,” Emmert said.

Other parents in the area have similar reactions.

“Inexcusable, absolutely. It’s so abnormal. I cannot imagine what drove her to it,” Sheila Tone of Falls said.

Tone is sending prayers to the family’s loved ones during this devastating time.

“I can’t imagine that every holiday season isn’t going to be haunted for them remembering this horrible tragedy,” Tone said.

Bear Creek Community Charter School described Olivia as a young, innocent and fun-loving kindergartner and that’s how her school family will remember her.

The school is providing grief counseling for students and staff.

State police are continuing to investigate and so far, haven’t said what led Tyler to do what she did.