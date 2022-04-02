ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – After a house in Rochester was struck by gunfire early Friday morning on Maria Street, the Rochester Police Department and multiple businesses in the Rochester area teamed up to provide a new mattress to a family after the air mattress a teen was sleeping on was struck by one of those bullets.

The RPD says the house was struck multiple times shortly before 5 a.m.

“This house was occupied by five people, including children,” the RPD said. “A 14-year-old child was sleeping in bed when the air mattress they were sleeping on was struck by gunfire, causing it to deflate.”

Later in the day on Friday, the RPD, Jamestown Mattress, Sleep City, Hegedorn’s Market, and Palmers Direct To You Market helped the residents.

According to the RPD no one was injured during Friday’s incident and there are no suspects in custody. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.