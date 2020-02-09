Community members discuss racism in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – In 2015, members of the community petitioned to Monroe County to remove a panel from the historic Dentzel Carousel at Ontario Beach Park.

Members of the Take it Down committee held an open discussion with county leaders and protested until the panel was replaced in 2016. That was a victory for those who say it represented a time in our country’s history that no one could be proud of.

The original panel and details about how the community organization lead to its removal are on display at the Central Church of Christ on South Plymouth Avenue.

The public is invited to see the exhibit and discuss racism, but the Take it Down coalition said there’s still much to be done in Rochester.

The Central Church of Christ partnered with the City of Rochester and the Rochester Museum and Science Center for the traveling exhibit.

“We welcome our mayor and all of our elected officials but it doesn’t stop there,” Minister Clifford Florence Sr. said. “They will be looked up upon to lead the charge.”