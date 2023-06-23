ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ribbon cutting on Friday unveiled a new playground at Kreag Road Park in the Town of Perinton.

This project marks the first phase of the town’s five-year playground revitalization plan, which aims to upgrade three of the eight playgrounds in the town’s park system.

Officials say the goal is to encourage active lifestyles for local families, making sure everyone can get in on the fun.

“It is our goal to make that a very inclusive playground. To have inclusive elements. So, people of all abilities, interests, and ages can recreate and play together,” says Recreation & Parks Commissioner Jeff Nutting.

The new playground features lots of climbing equipment meant to encourage active play.

Kreag Road Park is located on Kreag Road at I-490 in the southwest quadrant of Perinton and also features a picnic shelter, tennis courts, softball fields, and docks with access to the Erie Canal.