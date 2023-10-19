ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bringing together youth, families, caregivers, and more to educate them on the mental health struggles facing young people in our community — that was the goal of a summit held by Common Ground Health and coordinated care services Thursday.

Advocates in attendance tell News 8 having an understanding of what young people are going through is the first step in solving the issue. As for a second step, they say it’s all about action.

“The youth of our community are in crisis and they need us as the adults in their lives to stand with them, and to look for solutions to help them to be the best that they can be,” said Melanie Funchess, Common Ground Health director of mental health and wellness.

Anyone in need of help can call 988 that’s the national mental health crisis number. That will connect you with a trained counselor 24/7.