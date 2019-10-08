Committee calls for complete population count on next census

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Democrats are quick to blame President Donald Trump’s single-minded efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act for the increase in the nation’s uninsured rate. But census numbers suggest other explanations as well, from the administration’s immigration crackdown to the strong job market (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

NEW YORK (WROC) — There is a state committee trying to make sure everyone in New York gets counted in next year’s census.

It’s called the complete count committee. It’s mission is to make sure that the ‘hard to reach populations’ fill out the forms. State and federal funding are tied to those numbers.

Tuesday’s meeting was to recommend ways for communities to make a good effort to count everyone.

“Our population determines billions of dollars of funding and resources for our community,” said Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello.

Bello hopes the new recommendations will make it easier to reach more people.