Commission on Presidential Debates cancels second debate

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.

(CBS) – The Commission on Presidential Debates has decided to cancel the second debate, which had been scheduled for Thursday, October 15, the nonpartisan group announced on Friday.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will now focus on preparations for the October 22 debate.

The commission had unilaterally decided to make the October 15 debate a virtual one for health and safety reasons, but the Trump campaign refused to participate. Trump is still recovering from COVID-19, and a number of his top aides have also become infected.

Officials with the nonpartisan entity responsible for organizing every televised debate between presidential contenders since 1988 began informing campaign officials Friday afternoon.