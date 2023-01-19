ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re driving through Rochester on 490 during the middle of winter, you might glance at the home of the Red Wings as you zip by and daydream of springtime.

But you also might be wondering when the ballpark formerly known as Frontier Field is going to take on its new name, Innovative Field. The Frontier logo still adorns displays in and around the stadium as it has for the past 25 years.

The new naming rights partnership was announced during an October 2022 news conference and later approved by the Monroe County Legislature.

Innovative Solutions, a tech company headquartered in Henrietta is providing $13.5 million in funding, which — along with an additional $12.5 million from New York State — will be used for improvements to stadium seating, new equipment, and other upgrades.

So when will we see some of the signage changes unveiled during that October news conference? The Red Wings told us they were still finalizing some of the artwork and design elements with their new partner, Innovative Solutions. But we should expect things to come together quickly over the next month or so. We’ll keep you updated.

Believe it or not, opening day is just 72 days away!

