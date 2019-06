Come sail away with the Rochester Yacht Club! They’re offering summer sailing camp for youngsters for the next several weeks.

Kids learn the principles of sailing, water safety, sailing knots and how to operate their sailboat. Participating in summer sailing camp is a great way to be on the water, meet new friends and create awesome memories.

The camp has been in operation for decades during the summer months.

If you’d like to learn more and register: https://www.rochesteryc.com/jr-sailing