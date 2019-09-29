Combating veteran suicides via “Mission 22”

BERGEN, NY (WROC-TV) Every day, more than 20 military veterans take their own lives. Saturday, one business raised money hoping to help make that a thing of the past.

The Firing Pin, a shooting range in Bergen, helped raise money for Mission 22. The organization connects veterans to services aimed at treating mental health issues. The Firing Pin staff have had their own brushes with veteran suicide.

“I have lost seven guys that I served with during my two combat deployments,” says Army veteran Patrick Kimball.



Kimball works at the Firing Pin, and says one of those deaths was recent. He and his friend Josh Hawkins decided to do something.



“Over 20 veterans a day commit suicide and we are trying to lower that number and hopefully make it none,” says Hawkins.

Today’s event was loaded with active and rewarding ways to raise money for Mission 22, and continue the cause of helping veterans. In addition to physical fitness challenges, they also had, “food trucks, live auctions, lots of cool prizes, and beer tent,” says Hawkins.



Both men say mental health troubles are not just for those who were down range. It extends to those fighting all kinds of challenges making the transition from military to civilian life.

“When we come back home its hard sometimes for people to reach out and find the help that they need but to me, no body should have to fight alone so that’s why were here today,” says Kimball.