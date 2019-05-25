Colorado law caps cost of insulin at $100 a month

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, a woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, a woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DENVER, C.O. (AP) - People with diabetes in Colorado won't have pay more than $100 a month for insulin under a new law.

Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation Wednesday that caps insurance co-payments on insulin no matter the type of insulin. KCNC-TV reported that the Democrat declared that the days of insulin price gauging are over in Colorado at a ceremony filled with people affected by diabetes.

The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Dylan Roberts, who lose his brother, Murphy, to diabetes.

Nationally the average insulin price nearly tripled from 2002 through 2013, and prices have risen 10 percent or more a year since then, forcing many diabetics to ration their insulin.

Some have ended up in hospitals and a few have died as a result, which has led to congressional hearings on the issue.