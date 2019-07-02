Colonial Belle makes a comeback

A boat that has been giving tours in along the rivers of Rochester since 1989 had a big scare this year and it nearly cost the Colonial Belle the entire summer season.

It is one of the biggest boats on the Erie Canal. The Colonial Belle gives tours, hosts parties, and teaches students about the canal. “We literally get people from all over the world,” said Captain Tammy Poinan. “The Erie Canal is such a draw.”

Poinan took over the family business and says they had big plans for 2019 until they were on their way back from winter storage. “We were coming up the canal, we were supposed to start cruises on May 15th.”

On their way back the engine blew and required major repairs. The boat needed repairs on the original engine that was put into place in 1961.

The first cruise was for the coast guard. “We had to take them for a ride today so that the coast guard could give us the approval to carry passengers once again.”

The new engine passed and now will be telling stories of the canal to tourists and locals. The first cruise is set for the Fourth of July where they take the vessel along the Genesee River into Rochester to see the fireworks.

