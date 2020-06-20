1  of  74
Closings
Colleges retracting offers due to racist posts on social media

News
Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, M.D. (WDVM) — College students are known for being socially active, especially on the internet. But some tweets and ‘likes’ can have repercussions.

The internet is place where people can express themselves. But with the current racial climate, many students have been taking to social media to voice their opinion. In some cases, this can lead to colleges retracting an acceptance.

Colleges across the country have rescinded acceptances and scholarships of students who have posted racist content on their social media.

Most recently, this includes a high school senior who was planning to attend the University of Florida.

“As students feel empowered to post publicly on social media platforms, racist memes or TikToks or videos on Instagram, that sort of thing, colleges are not only taking notice but they’re now starting to take action,” said Director of College Counseling of Washington Latin Public Charter School, Crys Latham.

While college admission faculty are taking disciplinary actions, counselors want to encourage people to think before they post. Many posts remain online, even after it has been deleted — especially with screenshots. So counselors want students to be extra cautious of what they post online.

“I think that it’s important to think of your social media presence like a newspaper, or as a news clip that you might see on the evening news. Would you want all of your neighbors, your friends and your parents, to see that post? I think if you approach it in that way, then you can be more responsible in your social media presence,” said Director of School and College Counseling at Bishop McNamara High School, Alicia Oglesby.

