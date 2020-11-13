College tutors help Boys and Girls Club members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — College students from the University of Rochester and Nazareth College are helping members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester with remote learning.

Dwayne Mahoney, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, discussed the vital assistance being provided by the students and the changes the Clubs have made this fall Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Traditionally we see kids after 2:30 in the afternoons but given that their schools have different and varying schedules we have since September been open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., just based on surveys that we had with our parents and really we have shifted our focus to helping kids with their remote learning,” Mahoney explained. “The Club members, they need help with, first off with Wi-Fi access, parents who drop their kids off often have to go to work, or they’re not familiar – in some districts, the Rochester City School District – it’s Common Core and so we have staff here who are at once helping the kids get onto their virtual calls with their teachers and then the hard work of actually doing the classwork and homework after that.”

Mahoney said staff members are being helped by volunteers from local colleges. “We would not be anywhere near as successful as we are had it not been for colleges like Nazareth College Partners for Learning and the University of Rochester, so each of our kids can have a virtual tutor during the week to help them with the work that they have to do once they’re off their virtual call.”

He added, “Not every kid is at the same level of learning. Some kids have difficulty reading. Some kids need a one-on-one. And we’ve been fortunate to have those virtual tutors help those kids with that because the needs vary so greatly depending on the child.”

As it relates to the challenges youngsters are facing with remote learning in the age of COVID, Mahoney said, “We’re taking it day by day. We know that everybody, including the school systems, are kind of working this out as they go and trying to figure everything out. But the bottom line is, clearly, kids who are trying to tackle remote learning – regardless of whether they’re coming to the Boys & Girls Clubs – are facing a big challenge and just getting more support as it relates to helping these kids achieve at the end of the day is what the goal should be.”

For more information about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester visit BGCRochester.org.