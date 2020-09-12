College students rally to support Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, (N.Y.) — A Black Lives Matter march around Saint John Fisher College’s campus ended with students sharing what they want to see change at their school. Students we spoke with said they need more space to express the emotions they’re feeling in light of the death of Daniel Prude.

Around campus, they held signs saying, “Be the change.”

Dozens of students marched the campus chanting black lives matter, then stood by while their colleagues shared stories of adversity.

Speakers at this student-organized event said they want more students to come out and stand together on campus to peacefully protest at night and they’re urging students to attend protests in the city.

“It makes me really happy because on campus there’s not a lot of people of color in the classroom,” sophomore Laura Hoyanoel said. “Often I’m the only person of color and it’s nice to know that people have your back and are there allies here.”

St. John Fisher gave us this statement:

“We value the voices of all on campus, and throughout the last several days, offered opportunities for our students, faculty, and staff to be heard, to share different viewpoints, and to reflect together about the continuing division and unrest in our society.”