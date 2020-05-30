1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Colin Kaepernick establishes fund to pay legal fees for George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) – Colin Kaepernick entered the national spotlight in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem and raised his fist to protest racial inequality. Now, as people around the nation protest the death of George Floyd, Kaepernick is stepping in to help by establishing a fund to pay the legal fees for protesters in Minneapolis. 

The Know Your Rights Campaign announced Kaepernick’s partnership on Friday. A Twitter post from the group said the fund seeks to help support the “Freedom Fighters on the ground” and that their work is “in solidarity w/ our brothers & sisters in Minneapolis.”

The Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative is working with top defense lawyers in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area to help those in need of legal assistance, according to the group’s website. 

“When there is an injustice within our community, it is our legal right to address it, by any means necessary,” the website said. Those seeking help “while fighting injustice in the Minneapolis area” can fill out a form on the site.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted about the fund, saying, “In fighting for liberation there’s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters.”

The announcement comes as protests rage across the city. On Thursday night, demonstrators burned cars, looted businesses, and set buildings on fire, including the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct, home to the four officers arrested in connection to George Floyd’s death. 

Officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled down on Floyd’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday. 

Now in the fourth day of nationwide protests, demonstrators in Minneapolis peacefully marched across Hennepin Avenue Bridge, according to CBS Minnesota. What appeared to be thousands of protestors blocked traffic, kneeling down and raising their fists, much like Kaepernick did in 2016. 

Kaepernick has tweeted his support for the protests, and has pinned the message to his profile.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance,” he said. “We have the right to fight back!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss