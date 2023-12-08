ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills’ coach Sean McDermott addressed recent controversies such as the 9/11 comments made during a team speech and the allegations made against Von Miller.

McDermott began the conference by saying that Dawson Knox and almost every other player will be practicing. Knox was recently on IR for a wrist injury. Kaiir Elam is one of the exceptions.

Following the announcement, he addressed the backlash he faced after sources said he referenced the September 11 terrorist attacks during a team speech. He has since apologized for those remarks and said during Friday’s press conference that he is not without flaws.

“Wins and losses are important, but what’s important to me since day one is how to handle yourself,” McDermott said. “To me, it’s most important that for myself, my family, and my kids that I handle this job the right way.”

The Bills had it rough recently — not only did the Bills lose their previous game against the Eagles, but Jordan Phillips was accused of trying to intentionally injure Eagles teammate Cam Jurgens, and Von Miller was arrested over accusations of assault.

In regards to Miller, the team’s GM Brandon Beane announced earlier this week that Miller will still be available to play, despite the fact that he was accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in their luxury apartment in Dallas Texas. He later turned himself into the police.

Following Beane’s news conference, McDermott said that he had no comment regarding Miller. McDermott touched upon it, saying that he is a football coach and not an investigator.

“I can promise you we will always do the best thing for doing what’s right beyond the football field,” said Coach McDermott, adding they will take this one day at a time.

His conference will be scheduled at 11:15 a.m. The Bills’ game against the Chiefs will be Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

