CNY teaching assistant pays student to punch classmate

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police arrested a teaching assistant for allegedly paying one student to punch another student.

On Friday, deputies arrested Lisa Hutchinson, 41 of Whitesboro, who is a teaching assistant at New Hartford BOCES.

Police found that Hutchinson made a deal with a student to punch another student for her. She allegedly paid the student $50 to do so.

The student received the money from her but did not hit the student, according to police.

Hutchinson has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at New Hartford Town Court at a later date.